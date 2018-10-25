25 October 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Live Tweets - How Ethiopia Named Its First Woman President

Photo: @addisstandard/Twitter
Ambassador Shale-Work Zewde is sworn in as President of Ethiopia.
  • President Mulatu Teshome speaking at a special joint session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) & House of Federation (HoF). He is expected to tender his resignation 5 years after assuming the role. He is resigning a year short of his constitutional mandate.
  • Live transmissions by all state owned/affiliated media are interrupted, but FanaBc reported both house have accepted Pres. Mulatu's resignation. He described 3 of the 5 years as the most challenging due to public protests; but praised the changes in the last 6 months.
  • HPR speaker Tagesse Chafo is has presented Ambassador Sahlework Zewde as presidential candidate at the joint session of both houses after MPs of both houses have accepted the resignation of the outgoing President Mulatu Teshome.
  • Ambassador @SahleWorkZewde is elected as Ethiopia's next president.
  • It is official! Ambassador @SahleWorkZewde has just been sworn in to become the fifth, and the first female president, since the ruling #EPRDF came to power in 1991. Historical moment!
  • After paying candid tribute to the outgoing Pres. Mulatu, &highlighting the challenging work that awaits her, Pres. Sahlework made a passionate plea for all Ethiopians on the importance maintaining peace in the name of all mothers who are the most affected by lack of it.

Addis Standard on Twitter

