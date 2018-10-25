24 October 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: African Handball Championship - FAP, Dynamique in Round Two

Both teams picked their qualification tickets for the eighth finals after securing their second victories each on Monday October 22, 2018.

FAP Handball Club of Yaounde (men) and Dynamique of Bokito (women) have qualified for the second round of the ongoing African Handball Clubs Championships in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Both teams picked their qualification tickets for the eighth finals after securing their second victories each on Monday October 22, 2018.

It has not been an easy ride for the two Cameroonian clubs given the quality of the teams in the competition. In their fourth outing on Monday October 22, 2018, FAP (men) beat Phoenix of Gabon 29-18. The victory sealed a place for FAP in the next round of the competition. FAP needs a win in their last game against Red Star of Côte d'Ivoire today to finish second in their group.

In the women's competition, Dynamique of Bokito equally qualified for the second round after beating Heritage Handball Club of DR Congo 26-21 in a stiff encounter. Dynamic now have two victories after four matches. In their first outing Dynamic beat Bandama of Côte d'Ivoire 25-19 but lost narrowly to ABO Sport of Côte d'Ivoire 21-24 in their second outing. Dynamique lost to Petro of Angola 16-27 and later bounced back on the fourth day.

The future is not yet certain for FAP Handball women's team. The FAP women so far have registered only one victory and one defeat since the start of the competition. The FAP ladies beat Africa Sport of Côte d'Ivoire 30-20 in their second game. In their first outing, FAP lost to Primero of Angola 27-15. FAP will play against Red Stars of Côte d'Ivoire today October 24, 2018 in their third outing.

In case of a victory the team will qualify for the second round of the competition. The teams had a rest yesterday October 23, 2018. It was an opportunity for each team to reflect on better strategies in order to ensure the best results

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

