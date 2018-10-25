Sudan: Al Sisi to Arrive in Khartoum On Thursday

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, and the Egyptian President, Field Marshal Abdelfatah Al Sis, will conduct joint talks tomorrow (Thursday) in the Republican Palace.

The round of talks that come during the joint higher committee to review political issues of mutual concern for the two countries, in addition to the regional and international circumstances of concern to the two countries as well as ways to enhance the joint cooperation in all sectors, beside the signing of economic and commercial agreements.

Field-Marshal Al Sisi is due to arrive on Thursday morning heading a high-level delegation in one-day visit. It is to be noted that the meeting talks between the two presidents will be preceded by a meeting between the businessmen, beside the quartit meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the two Security Service Chairmen of the two countries.