24 October 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ethiopia: Vice-President Receives Ambassador of Ethiopia

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir received in the Republican Palace Wednesday the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan, Shiferaw Jarso.

The Ethiopian Ambassador said in a press statement that the meeting sought ways of cementing economic ties for boosting economic integration between the two countries, disclosing that the meeting discussed reactivation of work of the Joint High Economic Committee which launched work two years ago.

The Ethiopian Ambassador added that it has been agreed to use resources of the two countries for serving economic cooperation between them and using the long joint borderlines to increase volume of exchange of trade.

Ambassador Shiferaw stated that existence of large numbers of Ethiopian workers in Sudan and growing numbers of Sudanese investors in Ethiopia is one of factors that boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

