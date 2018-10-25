24 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Frequent Changes of Permanent Secretaries Is the Public Service Commission in Charge?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Section 173 subsection (3) of the Constitution states:

"The power to make an appointment to the office of permanent secretary of a department of the Government shall be exercised by the Public Service Commission in consultation with the Head of the Civil Service."

Hence it is clear from this provision that permanent secretaries are appointed by the Commission in consultation with the Head of the Civil Service. Those who are following the office would notice the frequency of changing the appointments of permanent secretaries. Institutional memories cannot be retained in the case when there is frequency in appointing and removing public officers.

Foroyaa will seek clarification from the Public Service Commission.

Gambia

226 Fishermen Die, Others Missing in 2years Sub Regional Authorities Urged to Strengthen Marine Control Mechanisms

Green Peace Africa an International Organization has disclosed that over the past 2 years, at least 226 fishermen have… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.