24 October 2018

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: Fiscal Responsibility Law, Financial Stability Council, Fiscal Council in the Offing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government is taking the necessary steps to put in place safeguards to ensure the macro-economic gains made in the last 21 months are not reversed, Vice President Bawumia has disclosed.

A key component of these measures is the expected passage, by the end of the year, of a Fiscal Responsibility Law to cap the budget deficit not to exceed 5% for a fiscal year, as well as setting up of regulatory and advisory bodies to guide government's fiscal and financial sector management.

The Vice President of the Republic made the disclosure when he addressed the Ghana Investment & Opportunity Summit 2018 in London on Tuesday 23rd October, 2018.

The two-day Summit is being organised by the Ghana High Commission in the UK, in collaboration with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC).

"Cognizant of the tendency to backtrack on our progress, Government is putting in place measures to ensure irreversibility of the gains we have achieved so far. To this end, we are implementing structural measures to tackle some of the long-term structural issues. We intend to urge Parliament to pass, by the end of this year, a Fiscal Responsibility law to cap the budget deficit not to exceed 5% for a fiscal year.

"We will also ensure complementary fiscal and financial sector management and establish institutional safeguards such as an independent Financial Stability Council, Fiscal Council, and an International Economic Advisory Council."

"The overarching objective," according to Vice President Bawumia, "is to safeguard the financial system, deepen financial intermediation, widen financial inclusion, and position Ghana as a West Africa Financial hub and economy with greater policy credibility."

Ghana

Appiah - Two Years Not Enough to Build Solid Black Stars

HEAD Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, has disclosed that his two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.