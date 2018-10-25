Nigeria: Hunger, Boredom Hit Kaduna Residents After 24-Hour Curfew

Kaduna — Many residents of Kaduna have defied the 24-hour curfew as hunger and boredom combined to force them to the streets, amid calls on the state government to lift the curfew.

The government had on Tuesday gave a window of four hours to restock and allow citizens return to their homes, while the 24-hour curfew continues. However, places regarded as flash points of violence like Narayi, Sabon Tashan, Kabala Custain and Kabala Doka were exempted from the four-hour partial review of the curfew.

At various suburbs such as Kawo, Tudun-Wada, Rigasa, Kabala West, Barnarwa, Ahmadu Bello Way, and Katsina road, many people were seen on the streets in search of foodstuff and other essential commodities to purchase. Only few shops in the neighborhood were opened to desperate buyers who pleaded with shop-owners to attend to them.

Reacting to the situation, spokesman of the former Kaduna governor, Ramallan Yero, Mallam Ahmed Maiyaki, has urged the government to review the 24-hour curfew to allow residents go out and earn a living in order to avert economic downturn.

Maiyaki observed that most residents in the state "depend on what they hustle daily to feed their families due to poverty, wide economic disparity and lack of jobs."

Meanwhile, the case of Maryam Sanda standing trial before an FCT High Court for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, yesterday suffered another setback due to the curfew imposed on some parts of Kaduna. Bilyaminu is the son of the former PDP chairman, Dr. Haliru Bello-Muhammed.

The defendant is being charged alongside three others -- her mother, Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Mr. Aliyu Sanda; and her housemaid, Sadiya Aminu, for the offence of conspiracy and murder.