Kenya: Political Activist Joan Muthoni Stabbed to Death

A political activist based in Nyeri was on Wednesday night stabbed to death by her business partner in unclear circumstances.

The suspect surrendered himself to police shortly after the incident.

Police said the woman, Ms Joan Muthoni, was stabbed in the thigh.

Nyeri Central OCPD Paul Kuria confirmed the incident, saying that the man is being processed for prosecution.

"She was pronounced dead on arrival at Nyeri PGH Hospital. The suspect is being interrogated before being taken to court," he said.

An aggressive mobiliser and campaigner, Ms Muthoni was a favourite of many politicians during the electioneering period