25 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Raises the Alarm Over Extreme GMO Species in Africa

By Joke Falaju

Abuja — The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has again raised the alarm over extreme genetically engineered species currently being deployed to African countries.

It notes that the extreme genetic engineering is not only a threat to wiping off a whole specie, but the specie which is very old fashioned is also a threat to continent bio-diversity, ecological health and food security of African nations.

HOMEF Director, Nnimmo Bassey, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at School of Ecology on Eco -Colonialism, said, "We join the call for a ban of all geo-engineering experiments and deployment as they threaten our very lives."

He noted that geo-engineering's side effects would obviously be deflected to already vulnerable regions and territories and Africa would be among the worst hit as the present computer models had shown.

Bassey urged Nigerian and African governments to maintain moratorium on extreme genetic engineering as imposed by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The activist asked that there should be some respect for peasant rights, lands and territories, acknowledging that their livelihoods, including indigenous peoples' communities, forest dwellers, artisanal fishers and pastoralists are a vital source of food for most of the world's population.

He stressed the need to pave the way for food sovereignty, contribute to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and also decolonization of nature for the global measures to secure justice and allocation of responsibilities for outlaws of neo-colonial laws.

