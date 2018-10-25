24 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: PEC Sittings Stalled As GCAA Fail to Bring Auditors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Sittings of the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly (PEC), was yesterday stalled by the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), to come with their auditors as ordered by the Committee, to present their 2015 reports. After the motion was moved for the proceedings to commence, Abdoulie Jammeh, the Director General of the GCAA, told the Committee that the auditors are indisposed, as they were out of the jurisdiction.

"The auditors are not present today. They are an international audit firm and currently have an international engagement. We expect them to be here this week," he submitted.

Halifa Sallah, the Member for Serrekunda Constituency who doubles as the Chairperson of the Committee, indicated that the proceedings cannot go in the absence of the auditors.

"Over the years, we have experience backlogs as challenges in terms of preparation of financial and activity reports of public enterprises. The role of the Committee, is to performing its oversight function in order to ensure that public enterprises are efficient and transparent. It is the duty of the public enterprises to present their activity and financial reports to the auditors, before the end of each fiscal year," he said.

Sallah said the vetting process helps the Committee to know their strengths and weaknesses. "This partnership helps public enterprises to stay effective and efficient," he said. Sallah averred that the sittings cannot proceed in the absence of the auditors, and emphasized that the Committee has the powers of the High Court, but has been exercising those powers flexibly.

Jammeh pleaded that the absence of the auditors is not deliberate, and added that this is because the auditors stretched their work beyond our borders.

Gambia

226 Fishermen Die, Others Missing in 2years Sub Regional Authorities Urged to Strengthen Marine Control Mechanisms

Green Peace Africa an International Organization has disclosed that over the past 2 years, at least 226 fishermen have… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.