24 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: German Philanthropist Donates to Banjuludning Health Centre

By Louise Jobe

Banjuluding Health Facility received a donation of medical items worth hundreds of thousands of dalasi, from a Gambian philanthropist based in Germany. Balla Saidy a native of Brikama in the West Coast Region, has been supportive in many areas within the Region.

Amadou Krubally, Senior Officer at the Health Facility expressed delighted in receiving the donated items from Saidy, through his representative, Fatou Bajang.

Krubally explained that Saidy is among the people who are supportive in the area of Health and that the donation will go a long way in assisting people with medication; that the value of the items is in the hundreds of thousands or even more, and that the medications can take care of various diseases.

He urged individuals and NGOs to emulate Balla Saidy.

The Banjuluding Major Health facility serves as a catchment area of surrounding communities.

Fatou Juju Bojang, a resident of Banjuluding said Saidy who is a native of Brikama, has been supportive of the Health facility; that this is the second consignment donated by Balla for Banjuluding Health facility and pray that they receive many more gestures from him in the future.

Madam Abie Bangura of Banjuluding village and the Councillor of Busumbala Ward in the West Coast Region, thanked Balla Saidy and applauded his initiative.

