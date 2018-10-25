23 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria May Be Declared "Polio Free" in 2019, Says Rotary District Governor

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: P.Utomi Ekpei /WHO
(file photo).
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The District Governor of Rotary Club International District 9110, Kola Sodipo, has hinted that Nigeria may be declared "polio free" next year.

He equally said the Rotary Club International had spent over $10 billion (US dollars) on polio eradication campaign globally since 1988.

Sodipo spoke with journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday as part of the group's activities marking this year's World Polio Day.

"We have had over 26 months of no single virus in Nigeria and if it continues like this, Nigeria will be declared a polio free country next year," he said.

Sodipo stressed that cases of polio in the country had drastically reduced from 388 to zero, assuring that "by next year Nigeria will be removed from the list of polio-endemic nations."

"Since the launch of Rotary's Polio-Plus in 1985 and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, we have seen last cases of the disease marked in every continent except two. Currently, Africa has gone two years without polio and will soon be declared "polio free," he said.

He explained that once polio is eradicated in Nigeria, "We can free up approximately 40 billion US dollars in resources that will be used to tackle other diseases."

According to him, Rotary has committed itself to raise $150 million in support of polio eradication by 2020, an effort he said would be matched with "2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

More on This

Polio Infrastructure Remains Crucial for Mounting Initial Response to Disease Outbreaks in Nigeria

Abuja, 23 October, 2018 - "My phone rang on 22 August. The familiar voice on the other side sounded anxious. It was the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.