Nigeria: FIFA Rankings - Nigeria Move Up Four Spots

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have continued their steady rise on the FIFA ranking with the latest released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

Having posted a fine run of performances in the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, the Super Eagles have climbed to 44th spot in the world; moving four places up from the 48th position they previously occupied.

In Africa, the Super Eagles are now third on the ladder just behind Tunisia and Senegal.

Congo DR, Morocco, Cameroon, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire complete the roster of Africa's top ten teams.

Last month, Belgium joined France in becoming the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking's first-ever joint leaders. Now the Red Devils are in sole possession of top spot, albeit by the narrowest possible margin - 1733 ranking points to Les Bleus' 1732.

Gibraltar (190th, up 8) are undoubtedly October's biggest Nations League success story, and their first-ever competitive wins, against Armenia (101st, down 1) and Lichtenstein (182nd, down 4), are reflected in a record ranking position - and this month's biggest rise.

The Gibraltarians are one of just six teams to have ascended more than five places, and the only team in Europe to have done so. The others all hail from Africa, where Egypt (58th, up 6), Madagascar (100th, up 6), Namibia (109th, up 7), Zimbabwe (110th, up 7) and Burundi (142nd, up 6) have all made significant gains on the back of strong results in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 29 November 2018.