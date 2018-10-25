Ghana: ABE Launches Award to Recognise Successful Businesses

The Association of Business Executives (ABE) Ghana has launched a business award to recognise members who have braced the odds to build successful businesses in the country.

Dubbed 'ABE UK Business Stay-Up Award,' the programme seeks to reward ABE members who were currently running their own successful enterprise.

ABE is a British quality award conferring and business qualifications provider organisation with the objective of training and building the human resource to accelerate national development.

The organisation, among other courses, offers training in management and Human Resource Management, Finance Management and Hotel and Tourism.

Speaking at the launch of the award in Accra, the Country Manager of ABE Ghana, Kodzo Keazor said the award was "British government backed campaign and research project looking at sustainable entrepreneurship and the role of relevant education in business survival".

"It is an award for ABE members who are now running their own successful enterprise. We are looking for business leaders who embody the ABE entrepreneurial spirit; who have overcome the difficulties and challenges start-ups inevitably face to triumph and grow," he said.

Mr Keazor said the award offered opportunity for members of ABE to gain public recognition of their achievements, stressing that the award "will add credibility to the winner's organisation".

He said the programme would be judged by a panel of business experts who were knowledgeable within the business field.

Mr Keazor said the winners and runners up would receive a plaque and logo and their business featured on the ABE website as well as international publicity through ABE's social media and magazine.

"ABE will contribute 500 Pounds Sterling towards a local media campaign of choice to promote the winners' Business Stay-up of the Year Award," he said.

He said so far more than 100,000 people had enrolled in the ABE Ghana, indicating that the trainees were occupying senior positions both in the private public sectors and in government.

The ABE Country Manager said his organisation works with partner institutions such as Pentecost University College and Concord Business College.

Mr Keazor said that award was line with the President's vision of propelling Ghana beyond Aid and supporting the private sector to propel its growth.

To this end, he entreated members of ABE Ghana, to support the government to achieve the Ghana beyond Aid agenda by bringing expertise and skills to bear in their fields of endeavour.

Mr Keazor entreated members to take advantage of the award to showcase themselves and their businesses.