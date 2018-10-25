Ghana: OMSU Gets New National President

Ho — Mr Emmanuel Kafui Dzamefe, a seasoned marketing consultant based in Accra has been appointed national president of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU).

This was at the just-ended OMSU Congress held at Ho under the theme: 'Mawuli School - Back to the Top.'

In a post induction speech, Mr Dzamefe, 51, pledged to work to raise high the flag of the school and help it to regain her past glory.

He said that he would also work to strengthen OMSU by reaching out to every member through a network of stakeholders, churches, corporate bodies and professional groups on which Mawulians were present.

The married father of three said that OMSU would institute prestigious awards for hard working students, teachers and other staff of the school as part of plans to maintain high academic and moral standards in the institution during his two-year tenure.

"OMSU will also provide modern sports facilities for the school and stock the library with books for the students", Mr Dzamefe added.

Rev. Frank Anku, former Synod Clerk of the E.P. Church, Ghana who performed the induction ceremony, entreated the new OMSU president to have an open heart to listen to all and sundry in the Mawuli family to make worthy decisions in the interest of the school.

He pointed out that it required tolerance for diverse opinions to be a good leader.