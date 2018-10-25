Ghana: Oppong Nkrumah, Two Others to Be Vetted Tomorrow

INFORMATION Minister designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and two other ministers designate will tomorrow face the Appointment's Committee of Parliament to be vetted for their suitability as ministers of state.

The two other ministers designate are Mrs Cynthia Morrison, Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Ms Paulina Tangoba Abayage, Upper East Region.

Three other nominees, Evans Opoku, Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister designate Brong Ahafo Region and Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister designate, Eastern Region will also face the Joseph Osei-Owusu-chaired committee on Monday.

Their vetting, pursuant to Order 172(3) of Parliament's Standing Orders, had become necessary after they were nominated for the various ministries by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in August following a reshuffle.

In that ministerial reshuffle, President Akufo-Addo elevated Mr Oppong Nkrumah from a Deputy Information Minister status to a substantive one, pending parliamentary approval as Cynthia Morrison, MP, Gomoa West makes it into the executive to replace Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba at the Gender Ministry.

The reshuffle also called back Ms Abayage from Italy as Ambassador to man the Upper East Region and promoted, Evans Opoku as substantive Brong Ahafo Minister.

The expected vetting of the six is in line with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The Article states that, "Ministers of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament from among members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected as members of Parliament, except that the majority of Ministers of State shall be appointed from among members of Parliament."