Ghana: Head Teacher Defiles 11-Year-Old Girl

Sekondi — Charles Cromwell, head teacher of Cape Three Point Basic School, in the Western Region, has allegedly defiled an 11-year-old pupil, on Monday.

According to the police, Cromwell, lured the girl to his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her after she carried his (head teacher) books home.

Cromwell, who is on the run, allegedly gave GH¢ 5.00 to the victim and threatened to kill her if she revealed any information about the act to any person.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told the Ghanaian Times that, at about 9.05am, on Tuesday, one Maame Amba of Dixcove, reported to the Dixcove police that Cromwell had defiled her 11-year-old daughter.

The victim is yet to submit the endorsed medical form for medical investigations, she added.