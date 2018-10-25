Ghana: Three Arrested for Transporting 'Wee'

Sekondi — The Western Regional Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects at the Apremdo barrier in Takoradi for allegedly carrying 92 bales of Indian hemp concealed on a cargo truck, heading towards Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Kwaku Quansah, Francis Ackah and Ali Amadu have been handed over to the Western Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) for further investigations.

The police have intensified efforts to arrest the driver of the cargo truck, one Taller and Yaw Kojo, who escaped from the crime scene.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told the Ghanaian Times that, at 10am, on Monday, policemen on duty at the Apremdo barrier intercepted a DAF cargo truck, carrying goods with five persons on board and heading towards Tarkwa.

She said, during a search, police discovered 92 bales of sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp concealed on the DAF cargo truck.

Sensing danger, DSP Adiku said, the occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, took to their heels, but, the police, with the help of some civilians arrested three of the suspects, Quansah, Ackah and Amadu.

She said the suspects and the vehicle were handed over to the DLEU for further investigations into the case, and the exhibits and vehicle had been impounded.