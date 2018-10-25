Ghana: Accra SNR Open Tennisnov. 26

THE 16th edition of the Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship is slated for Monday, November 26 to Saturday, December 8.

The championship would be played in several categories including Ladies single, Ladies doubles, Mixed doubles, men 30+ singles, men 40+ singles, men 40+ doubles and men 50 + singles.

Other categories are men 50+ doubles, men 60+ singles, men 60+ doubles, men 70+ singles, men 70+ doubles, professional singles and professional doubles.

According to the organisers, registration for the event is currently ongoing and the fees for the singles is GH¢20 while doubles or pair would pay GH¢30. Professional singles would also be charged GH¢30 while doubles would pay GH¢40.

Sponsors for the event are Japan Motors as headline sponsor, SIC-Life, VRA, All Afra Electrical, Wienco Gh, Voltic Mineral water, Accra City Hotel, Goil Gh, Bank of Africa, Alisa Hotel and Akai House Clinic.

The rest are Atlantic Group, Ecobank Gh, De-Simone, Babolat Sports Tema and Chrispod Power.