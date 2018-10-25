25 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Accra SNR Open Tennisnov. 26

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE 16th edition of the Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship is slated for Monday, November 26 to Saturday, December 8.

The championship would be played in several categories including Ladies single, Ladies doubles, Mixed doubles, men 30+ singles, men 40+ singles, men 40+ doubles and men 50 + singles.

Other categories are men 50+ doubles, men 60+ singles, men 60+ doubles, men 70+ singles, men 70+ doubles, professional singles and professional doubles.

According to the organisers, registration for the event is currently ongoing and the fees for the singles is GH¢20 while doubles or pair would pay GH¢30. Professional singles would also be charged GH¢30 while doubles would pay GH¢40.

Sponsors for the event are Japan Motors as headline sponsor, SIC-Life, VRA, All Afra Electrical, Wienco Gh, Voltic Mineral water, Accra City Hotel, Goil Gh, Bank of Africa, Alisa Hotel and Akai House Clinic.

The rest are Atlantic Group, Ecobank Gh, De-Simone, Babolat Sports Tema and Chrispod Power.

Ghana

Appiah - Two Years Not Enough to Build Solid Black Stars

HEAD Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, has disclosed that his two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.