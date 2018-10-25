25 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Zoomlion, Others Clean-Up Agbogbloshie Market

Waste Management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ministry of Sanitation and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A) over the weekend undertook a massive clean-up and public education exercise in the Agbogbloshie market.

It aimed at getting rid of filth in the market and sensitising patrons on the need to keep the place clean.

The Agbogbloshie and Kokomba markets in Accra are noted for bad sanitary practices where some traders display their wares on the bare floor with drains choked with filth.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah together with her team and A.M.A officials visited the Agbogbloshie market and urged the traders to desist from any unhygienic practices in order not to put the health of patrons of the market at risk.

She said the market served as a major food basket for most residents in and around Accra, including restaurants and therefore there was the need to sell food stuff in hygienic conditions.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah lamented the disposal of solid waste into drains which she described as unacceptable since that was the frequent cause of outbreak of diseases such as cholera.

"As market women there is the need to pay attention to food preparation, handling, storage and display to keep us healthy', she noted.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who was with the minister to inspect the sanitary conditions of the market, told the market women to be prepared to help government achieve the clean city agenda since cleanliness was a shared responsibility.

The Accra Zonal Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, who was at the market together with top management of Zoomlion explained that the company provided personnel, logistics and other resources to support the ministry undertake the clean-up exercise.

He said the company is committed to helping the President achieve the agenda of making Accra the cleanest city in the sub-region and appealed to residents to develop a good culture of dumping rubbish into waste bins for onward collection.

The traders also pleaded for refuse containers to be stationed at vantage points to help them easily dispose refuse into them and help prevent the indiscriminate dumping of waste at unauthorised places.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

