Ghana: Appiah - Two Years Not Enough to Build Solid Black Stars

HEAD Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, has disclosed that his two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is not enough for him to build a long-term team for the country.

The 58-year-old former national star believes that for a coach to build a strong, solid and long-term team, he would need more than two years to successfully achieve that feat.

"I believe if you want to build a strong team towards the future then two years isn't enough," Appiah told Kumasi-based Silver FM on Tuesday.

"Looking at my two years contract, it's not enough and for me. Even if you're given one year - within the one year you have to prove what you can do; and I'm doing what I can. But at the end of the day, if managers of our football think I've done well and they want me to continue, that's fine."

He continued: "But again if it happens that you're leaving within the one year, you have to leave a trademark so that anyone that will replace you won't find it difficult to continue."

Asked whether he would want to renew his contract after the expiration of his initial two-year contract, he said: "The most important thing is that in every work, just like a journalist, your contract can only be extended when you do a good work. So, if football people look at my work done and they feel it's appreciable then fine; they can decide to extend it for me - but all will depend on me."

Kwesi Appiah penned a two-year contract with the GFA in May 2017 to revive the Black Stars.

The experienced trainer has been tasked by the FA to win Ghana its fifth Nations Cup title next year in Cameroon.