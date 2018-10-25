South Africa: Final Call for 2019 Comrades Entries

With over 22,000 entries already in the bag, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has made a final call to aspirant Comrades runners to get their entries in.

There are less than 3000 entries still available for next year's Comrades 'Up Run'.

"The Comrades 2019 entry process was due to close on December 10, 2018 but will be shut down as soon as the cap of 25,000 entries has been reached, most probably in the next day or two," CMA Race Director, Rowyn James said.

Athletes from 80 countries have entered The Ultimate Human Race with the lion's share of international entries coming from the United Kingdom.

The Top 10 countries entered for #Comrades2019 are as follows:

South Africa - 20040

United Kingdom - 304

Zimbabwe - 188

India - 184

USA - 171

Brazil - 168

Australia - 127

Russia - 67

Botswana - 66

Germany - 60

Entry fees for the 2019 Comrades Marathon are as follows:

South African - R 600.00

Foreign Athletes - Africa/ SADC countries: R1500.00

Foreign Athletes - International: R3800.00

Runners can enter as follows:

- online via the Comrades Marathon website or app: www.comrades.com

- by posting their completed entry form with proof of payment to the CMA Office: P.O. Box 100621, Scottsville, 3209

- by handing in their completed entry form together with payment at Comrades House, 18 Connaught Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg.

Source: Sport24