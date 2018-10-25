Kenya: Obado Finally Free, But More Local Issues Fill His in Tray

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Migori Governor breaks into a smile as he speaks with his lawyer at the High Court in Nairobi shortly after he was freed on bond in Sharon Otieno murder case.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado may finally step into his office on Thursday, a month after he was arrested and charged with the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

The governor's freedom, granted after paying a Sh5 million cash bail, elicited excitement among his supporters in Migori County.

Some were even planning a homecoming of sorts.

UNCONCERNED

Some residents welcomed the High Court decision, while others appeared unconcerned.

"Let him come back because services had ground to a halt. We are happy to see him," Ms Nancy Atieno, a resident, said.

She added that there is nothing to celebrate about as long as Mr Obado's aides Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo remain in custody.

Mr Cliff Onyango, a jua kali artisan, said the decision of the court was of no significance to him.

IMPEACHMENT

"I depend on my hands. That decision will not add food on my family's table," Mr Onyango said.

But even with the "freedom" the county boss will not rest easy.

He will be confronted with growing calls for his impeachment from the Orange Democratic Movement and some ward representatives.

PETITION

Early this week, county ODM chairman Philip Makabongo gave ward representatives two weeks to dismiss Mr Obado "since he lacks integrity".

"If the MCAs do not impeach him, the party will look for ways of removing the governor. We are serious on this matter," Mr Makabongo said.

A group of ODM ward representatives says it has prepared a petition that will set the pace for Mr Obado's removal from office.

INLFUENCE

Impeaching Mr Obado will, however, not be easy.

The county boss could have as many as three avenues for appeal; should the first step -- the High Court -- rule against him.

Analysts say the plan will not see the light of the day since Mr Obado wields a lot of influence on the assembly.