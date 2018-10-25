25 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bulls Part Ways With Former Bok Gary Botha

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Blue Bulls have confirmed that assistant coach Gary Botha will be leaving Loftus at the end of the junior season.

The former Springbok hooker will be a pursuing a career outside of rugby.

Botha has represented the union at all levels, from U-13 up to winning senior titles.

"Gary is an absolute legend of the game, both on and off the field. His passion and intensity as a player easily transferred over to his role as part of our coaching team. He has always been open and honest with us about his career ambitions, and we would like to wish him every success with this new phase of his life," said Barend van Graan, CEO of the BBCo.

Botha has accepted a role at Innovative Marketing Solutions (IMS), and is keen to enter the marketing industry with the same intensity that he approached rugby.

"Marketing has always been one of my silent passions," said Botha.

"It was a tough decision, but I felt it was time for me to enter the next phase of my life and professional career.

"I would like to humbly thank my wife, kids, and everybody that has played a role in giving me the opportunity to be part of this beautiful game.

"It's been a massive privilege for me to be able to re-invest some of my learnings back into the boys at Loftus. Rugby will always be one of my true loves and I would always be keen to be involved with youth rugby."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Khayelitsha Fire Victims Battle to Put Their Lives Together Again

Nompumezo Adam is trying to rebuild her burned shack in Silvertown, Khayelitsha, so that her daughter can come home with… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.