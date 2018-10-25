South Africa: Bulls Part Ways With Former Bok Gary Botha

The Blue Bulls have confirmed that assistant coach Gary Botha will be leaving Loftus at the end of the junior season.

The former Springbok hooker will be a pursuing a career outside of rugby.

Botha has represented the union at all levels, from U-13 up to winning senior titles.

"Gary is an absolute legend of the game, both on and off the field. His passion and intensity as a player easily transferred over to his role as part of our coaching team. He has always been open and honest with us about his career ambitions, and we would like to wish him every success with this new phase of his life," said Barend van Graan, CEO of the BBCo.

Botha has accepted a role at Innovative Marketing Solutions (IMS), and is keen to enter the marketing industry with the same intensity that he approached rugby.

"Marketing has always been one of my silent passions," said Botha.

"It was a tough decision, but I felt it was time for me to enter the next phase of my life and professional career.

"I would like to humbly thank my wife, kids, and everybody that has played a role in giving me the opportunity to be part of this beautiful game.

"It's been a massive privilege for me to be able to re-invest some of my learnings back into the boys at Loftus. Rugby will always be one of my true loves and I would always be keen to be involved with youth rugby."

Source: Sport24