Namibia: Suspected Serial Teen Burglar Nabbed

WINDHOEK - A 16-year-old school boy who for the fourth time allegedly broke into his neigbhour's flat and stole items was arrested yesterday along with his two friends.

The boy allegedly started breaking into the neighbours' flat since last month.

Of the three suspects, two are 16-years old from Cosmos High School in Khomasdal and a 23-year-old man.

The suspects allegedly made a hole in the door to access the flat and stole a drone, laptop, laptop fan and CCTV cameras amongst other items. The suspects also stole food, including canned mixed veggies, chicken and mince, amongst others.

According to the main suspect, he left school yesterday morning after he was sent back home because he wore wrong school socks. The suspect then went to call his friend who is already suspended from school, the two then went to pick up the 23-year-old man and went to break in, New Era heard.

City Police Superintendent Willem Haufiku said the underage boys will be released under parental care.

Haufiku said parents have a duty to guide their children and monitor their lifestyle or else if children are left unsupervised and engage in such activities, they can be injured or killed. The officer said he will engage parents of these children so that they seek professional help for their children.

2018-10-25 09:17:10 1 hours ago