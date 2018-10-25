×

WINDHOEK - One of the three suspects who stand accused of attempting to steal N$1.1 million from Air Namibia, Marx Felali Mahoto, has passed away.

This is according to state prosecutor Fillemon Nyau.

Mahoto was arrested alongside Penna Munyunda, 31, and Tangi Amon Namwandi, 33, on allegations that they attempted to steal N$1.1 million from Air Namibia.

It is alleged that the transfer in question was fully authorised and signed off to be paid to Namibia Airports Company (NAC) when a suspicious request was made to the bank for the money to be transferred to a different bank account other than that of NAC.

The prosecution was charging Mahoto with a count of fraud with an alternative count of theft in connection to N$760 000; a count of disguising unlawful origin of a property and a count of acquisition, use and possession of proceeds of unlawful activities on diverse occasions in relation to N$760 000.

Munyunda is facing a count of fraud with an alternative count of theft in connection to N$1. 1 million; a count of fraud and alternative count of theft in connection to N$760 000; two counts of disguising unlawful origin of a property in relation to N$1.1 million and N$760 000 respectively with two alternative counts of disguising unlawful origin of a property respectively.

Namwandi is charged with one count of theft in relation to N$1.1 million; a count of disguising unlawful origin of a property, with an alternative count of disguising unlawful origin of a property, in connection to the N$1.1 million and a count of acquisition, use and possession of proceeds of unlawful activities on diverse occasions.

Munyunda and Namwandi made their first appearance in Windhoek Regional Court yesterday for the start of their trial. However, such could not proceed as the pair appeared in court without legal representation.

Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi postponed the matter to November 15 for legal aid, extending Munyunda and Namwandi's bail.

