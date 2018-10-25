Nigeria: Buhari's Men Should Follow Fayose's Suit, Says Olayinka

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose bail sum of N50 million, bond, with one surety in like sum just as it fixed November 19 for his trial.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun granted Fayose bail with two sureties in like sum, who must issue N50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance.

She also ordered that the former governor should deposit his International Passport with the court.

Earlier, Fayose's lawyer, Mr. Kanu Agabi, urged the court to grant bail to his client based on self-recognition on the grounds that he voluntarily submitted himself to the EFCC.

But the commission opposed the bail request, saying that on the day Fayose arrived at the EFCC headquarters, he was accompanied by hoodlums who were willing to attack their officials.

The commission also argued that they are still tracing other properties acquired by the former governor with the proceeds of the alleged laundered funds.

Fayose is facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N2.2 billion.

The former governor and his company, Spotless Limited, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the EFCC, Fayose received N1.2 billion to fund his 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State, a sum they said he ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.

Justice Olatoregun had adjourned till yesterday, for the hearing of the bail application.

Meanwhile, Fayose's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, said his principal has thrown a challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari's men by submitting himself for investigation by the EFCC.

Olayinka told TheCable at the court premises where Fayose is facing trial for alleged money laundering and charges bordering on financial misappropriation.

Listing the names of some prominent politicians in the All progressives Congress, APC, Olayinka said there are complaints against them that are worth investigating.

He said: "It is a challenge to the APC-led federal government. Fayose has thrown a challenge to them. Those who are being accused among them should also do the same. They should also go to the EFCC and say here I am. I have come to clear my name, I'm submitting myself to be investigated and to be prosecuted if need be.

"I read yesterday that the APC chairman went to court to say that he should not be tried. He should rather go to EFCC and submit himself to be investigated like Ayo Fayose has done. That is how Nigeria should be run.

"When somebody accuses you of committing a crime, it is better for you to also come out and say 'here I am, I did not commit this crime, let us go through the normal judicial process so that I will be able to clear my name.

"That is what President Buhari's men should do. That is what APC people should do. They should also follow suit and do what former governor Fayose did and submit themselves to be investigated."