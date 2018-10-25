Namibia: Rain Spell Over for Most of Country - for Now

THE rainy conditions enjoyed earlier this week, which resulted in measurements exceeding 100mm in some places, and flooding rivers, will give way to dryer spells for the next two weeks, according to the Namibia Meteorological Service.

Only the extreme north-western parts could still have some showers today and tomorrow as the current system that was responsible for the rain moves northward away from Namibia, chief meteorological technician for forecasting at the Namibia Meteorological Service, Odillo Kgobetsi said.

Yesterday there were still widespread showers, especially over Kunene, Erongo and Khomas regions, with warning of possible flash floods.

With the rains also came east wind conditions for the coast with maximum temperatures reaching over 30 degrees Celsius. Residents along the Swakop River valley claimed temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius.

The east wind is expected to continue until the weekend, but will consist more of heat than wind, according to Kgobetsi.

Rainfall figures for yesterday were still being compiled, but notable figures from Monday and Tuesday showed that Omaruru received (102,2mm), Khorixas (57,7), Rehoboth (31,6mm), Marienthal (30,2mm), Nkurenkuru (26,6mm), Okahao and Mopani East (19mm), Outjo (15,8mm), Okaukuejo (14,8mm) and Windhoek central (10,4mm).

Other figures from Tuesday were Hosea Kutako (7,2mm), Oshikango (2,2mm), Opuwo (2,7mm), Oshakati (1,6mm), Ondangwa (1,5mm), Eenhana and Outapi (0,2mm).