Tanzania: Dar Schools Performance in STD 7 Exams Impress RC Makonda

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda has commended teachers, ward education coordinators, education officers, parents/guardians and pupils for their joint efforts that contributed to the region's best performance in this year's National Standard Seven Examinations.

NECTA announced Dar es Salaam as the leading region among the top ten in the country in this year's National Standard Seven Examinations results by having candidates with high scores in five subjects, followed by Geita, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Kagera, Mwanza, Iringa, Mtwara, Katavi and Njombe regions.

On his twitter account, the RC expressed his gratitude to the entire team that made the region proud, noting that his office will make some arrangements to award teachers and students as motivation for their good work.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, Dr Msonde said 957,904 primary school candidates registered to sit for the examinations, out of which 944,218 (98.82 per cent) sat for their exams.

Of that number, girls were 496,857, equal to 98.82 per cent and boys were 447,361 (98.3 percent). 13,686 candidates, equal to 1.43 per cent did not sit for the exams due to several reasons, including sickness and according to Dr Msonde, they will sit for their examinations next year. The NECTA boss pointed out that 733,103 candidates passed their examinations by between 100 and 150 marks.

"The number of candidates who passed is equal to 77.72 percent, out of which 382,830 are girls (77.12 percent) and boys are 350,272 (78.38 per cent). In 2017, the percentage of candidates who passed was 72.76 per cent, meaning there is an increment of 4.96 per cent this year.

According to NECTA, the top ten candidates and their schools in brackets are Ndemezo Lubonankebe (Kadama), Innocent Seleli (Carmel), Given Malyango (Tumaini Junior), Diomedes Mbogo (St Achileus Kiwanuka), Sweetbert John (Mingas), Najma Manji (Nyamuge), Beatrice Jeremiah (Mapinduzi B), Mohammed Mohammed (Raskazone), Luqman Ally (Raskazone) and Francisco Alphonce Maiga).

The top ten schools and their regions in brackets are Raskazone (Tanga), Nyamuge (Mwanza), Twibhoki (Mara), Kwema Modern (Shinyanga), Rocken Hill (Shinyanga), St Anne Marie (Dar es Salaam), Jkibira (Kagera), St Achileus Kiwanuka (Kagera), St Severine (Kagera) and Reikiza (Kagera).