Uganda: Judiciary Car Used in Foiled Bank Robbery

Kampala — The Judiciary Wednesday confirmed that its official vehicle was used in a foiled bank robbery and other commercial installations in Iganga District on Monday.

However, in a press statement, the institution regretted what it called misuse of one of the vehicles in its fleet in criminal activities.

"We wish to confirm that the said vehicle is indeed part of the Judiciary fleet and we regret the incident. It is, however, important to note that the person who had the vehicle at the time of the incident was not authorised to drive it," a statement signed by Mr Solomon Muyita, the Judiciary's senior communications officer, read in part.

"Please note that the Judiciary observes the provisions of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders relating to the use and care of government vehicles. We do not condone any kind of misuse of the official vehicles by any public officers," the statement added.

The Judiciary said the vehicle, registration number, UG 0501 J, is assigned for official use by an official at Mukono High Court.

It was alleged that the suspected robbers, who were moving in two groups, were set to rob banks, supermarkets and big pharmacies.

Driver approached

Sources in the Judiciary said the driver of the car, Mr Abdullah Mugoya, on the fateful day, while at a burial, he was approached by colleagues who asked him to lend them the car, saying they were going to a nearby place and would return shortly.

Mr Mugoya granted their request but later heard news over the radio of how police had seized the car on allegations that it was being used in a foiled robbery. Police also recovered chloroform, army uniform and other items from the car.

They had been tipped off earlier by concerned residents who had seen army uniforms inside a car that did not belong to the army.

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, and his deputy, Mr Patrick Onyango, about an update regarding the foiled robbery, were futile as their known cellphones remained inaccessible.

However, the Judiciary's statement said the police in Iganga had since commenced investigations.

