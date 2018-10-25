25 October 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sisi - Meeting of Presidential Committee Was Outcome of Joint Efforts

Khartoum — President of Egypt, Field Marshal Abdelfattah Al-Sisi said the second convocation of the Joint Sudanese-Egyptian Higher Presidential Committee was crown of joint efforts made by technical and ministerial committees during their meetings in Khartoum and Cairo.

Addressing the opening session of meeting of the Presidential Committee in the Republican Palace Thursday President Al-Sisi said the joint understanding and rapprochement confirm that the people of Nile Valley share common history , disclosing that the electricity and railways links would make a qualitative shift in relations of cooperation between Khartoum and Cairo.

He underscored necessity of fostering economic and trade cooperation between the two countries amid economic challenges facing the region, referring to huge potentialities and resources in Sudan and Egypt which could be used for interest of the people of the Nile Valley.

President Al-Sisi added that the agreements and memorandums of understanding which would be signed today would constitute a solid ground for cooperation in all fields and a platform for boosting cooperation and integration between Sudan and Egypt.

