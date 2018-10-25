Sudanese-Egyptian Talks Begin

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Egyptian talks chaired by Presidents of the two countries , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and Field Marshal Abdelfattah Al-Sisi began in the Republican Palace Thursday.

President of the Republic , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir said that Sudan is marching with steady steps towards achievement of development in the light of national dialogue program which put overall framework for political process for achieving comprehensive peace, welcoming visit of President of Egypt, Abdelfattah Al;-Sisi to Sudan which gave the required impetus to ties of cooperation between the two countries.

President Al-Bashir underscored that Sudan is working in collaboration with the African Union(AU) and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development(IGAD) to bring together the parties of Central African Republic(CAR), referring in this regard to Sudan' significant role in achievement of peace in the region and its success in helping the South Sudanese parties to sign peace deal.

President Al-Bashir, meanwhile ,hoped that Libya Neighbors Mechanism efforts would succeed in achieving peace and reconstructing the Libyan state.