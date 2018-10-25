25 October 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Sisi Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum, Oct/ 25 (SUNA)- The President Egyptian President, Abdul-Fatah Al Sisi, arrives in Khartoum on Thursday heading a high-level delegation in an official one-day visit and he were received at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, in and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Sudan Ambassador to Egypt, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Halim, said, in a statement to SUNA that the visit is the fourth between the two presidents, a matter that affirms continuity of the communications between them, adding that the two presidents have met 24 times either in Khartoum, Sharm Al Sheikh or Cairo at regional and international conferences toward supporting the bilateral relations between the two sister countries.

He pointed that the current session of talks is focused on economic issues, and that there are 12 agreements will be signed by the end of the meetings of the joint higher committee in different cooperation sectors.

He added that the visit preparations for the meetings began two days ago, with meetings of senior Sudanese and Egyptian officials that were ended by a meeting of the ministers of the two countries.

Ambassador Abdul-Halim said that the joint political consultation committee co-headed by the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of very important recommendations toward bolstering the relations between Sudan and Egypt and international issues.

