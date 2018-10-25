Angola: European Union Backs Drought Fight Project

Luanda — At least EUR 65 million have been made available by the European Union for the implementation of a resilience programme against drought in the southern provinces of Huila, Namibe and Cunene, informed last Wednesday, in Luanda, the EU ambassador to Angola, Tomas Ulicny.

1 / 1

vice president of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião, receives EU ambassador, Tomas Ulicny

The programme was conceived by the Ministry of Planning and Territorial Development for a tree-year period and it will be implemented by a Portuguese non-governmental organisation in partnership with the Angolan Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, plus the respective provincial governments.

Tomas Ulicny provided the information to the press after a meeting with the vice president of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião.

The diplomat reaffirmed the willingness of the European Union to continue supporting Angola in the areas of agriculture, waters and banking.

He then assured that the European Union has been following Angola's development plan, whose implementation is happening smoothly.