Angola's Erca Takes Over Chair of Portuguese Language Media Body

Luanda — The Angolan Media Regulatory Body (ERCA) last Tuesday in Luanda assumed the rotational presidency of the Platform of Media Regulatory Bodies of the Portuguese Speaking Countries and Territories (PER), during the institution's Restricted Plenary Assembly.

The information was released to the press last Wednesday, in Luanda, by the spokesman of PER's Seventh Meeting, the Angolan Paulo Mateta.

Speaking to ANGOP, Paulo Mateta - who is ERCA's vice president - explained that the Restricted Plenary Assembly made an assessment of the activities carried out in 2018 and put the coming year into perspective.

The event was also marked by ERCA's admission into PER, in substitution of the extinct National Media Council.

As regards ERCA's mandate, Paulo Mateta said that the institution will focus on the tasks already defined by the Restricted Plenary Assembly, with highlight on actions relating to gender parity.

For next year, PER will hold a seminar on "Elections and Electoral Opinion Polls", to take place in Guinea-Bissau.

Currently, the signatory countries of PER are Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, São Tomé & Príncipe, Cabo Verde and East-Timor.