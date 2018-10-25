25 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola's Erca Takes Over Chair of Portuguese Language Media Body

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Media Regulatory Body (ERCA) last Tuesday in Luanda assumed the rotational presidency of the Platform of Media Regulatory Bodies of the Portuguese Speaking Countries and Territories (PER), during the institution's Restricted Plenary Assembly.

The information was released to the press last Wednesday, in Luanda, by the spokesman of PER's Seventh Meeting, the Angolan Paulo Mateta.

Speaking to ANGOP, Paulo Mateta - who is ERCA's vice president - explained that the Restricted Plenary Assembly made an assessment of the activities carried out in 2018 and put the coming year into perspective.

The event was also marked by ERCA's admission into PER, in substitution of the extinct National Media Council.

As regards ERCA's mandate, Paulo Mateta said that the institution will focus on the tasks already defined by the Restricted Plenary Assembly, with highlight on actions relating to gender parity.

For next year, PER will hold a seminar on "Elections and Electoral Opinion Polls", to take place in Guinea-Bissau.

Currently, the signatory countries of PER are Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, São Tomé & Príncipe, Cabo Verde and East-Timor.

Angola

Angola Encourages UN Reforms

Angola encourages the continuation of reforms taking place in the United Nations (UN) and the commitment to the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.