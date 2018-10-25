25 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Guitarist Defends Valorisation of Traditional Music

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ngoma Jazz band guitarist Matumona Sebastião, last Wednesday in Luanda defended that the artistic sector needs to value more the country's traditional music genres, such as Semba, Kilapanga, Cabecinha, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP, the guitarist slammed the attitude of some cultural agents who treat with disregard the country's folkloric music and prefer to give more importance to modern genres such as Kuduro.

Traditional music styles, he defended, contribute to the solidification of the national cultural identity and help to retrieve people's moral and civic values.

Matumona Sebastião assured that he is in condition to contribute to the development of Angolan music. He then added that the Ngoma Jazz band is still active.

Ngoma Jazz band were in the spotlight of Angolan music in the decades of 1950, 1960 and1970.

Angola

Angola Encourages UN Reforms

Angola encourages the continuation of reforms taking place in the United Nations (UN) and the commitment to the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.