Angolan Guitarist Defends Valorisation of Traditional Music

Luanda — The Ngoma Jazz band guitarist Matumona Sebastião, last Wednesday in Luanda defended that the artistic sector needs to value more the country's traditional music genres, such as Semba, Kilapanga, Cabecinha, among others.

Speaking to ANGOP, the guitarist slammed the attitude of some cultural agents who treat with disregard the country's folkloric music and prefer to give more importance to modern genres such as Kuduro.

Traditional music styles, he defended, contribute to the solidification of the national cultural identity and help to retrieve people's moral and civic values.

Matumona Sebastião assured that he is in condition to contribute to the development of Angolan music. He then added that the Ngoma Jazz band is still active.

Ngoma Jazz band were in the spotlight of Angolan music in the decades of 1950, 1960 and1970.