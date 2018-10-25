Angola Encourages UN Reforms

Luanda — Angola encourages the continuation of reforms taking place in the United Nations (UN) and the commitment to the reinforcement of the co-operation among nations, in the framework of peace maintenance, the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, informed on Wednesday.

Speaking in the act that marked the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the United Nations, a ceremony held in Luanda, Téte António said that Angola is satisfied with the UN support to the country's development.

He praised the UN for its continuous efforts towards the preservation of peace worldwide and regretted the fact that after 73 years of its existence the world still faces many challenges like threats to peace as well as the existence of high poverty rates.

In the ambit of the co-operation between the United Nations and the regional organisations, he said Angola has been making its contributions through the African Union.

Meanwhile, the resident UN System co-ordinator, Paolo Balladeli, said that the world body devotes special attention to the youth, in aspects like professionalization, decent employment and access to basic service.

He recognised that there is greater openness, dialogue and participation of the Angolan civil society since the new Head of State and of the Executive, João Lourenço, took over in September 2017.

Angola is a member of the United Nations Organization since 01 December 1976.