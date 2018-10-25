Kenya: Floods As Heavy Rains Pound Mombasa

A nightlong downpour has flooded parts of Mombasa city, causing huge traffic snarl-ups.

The heavy rains, which started on Wednesday night, have caused flooding and poor visibility.

Motorists struggled to steer vehicles through flooded roads on Thursday morning.

Some residents had to wade through flooded sections of the roads.

At the ferry, there was a traffic snarl-up as motorists steered their cars through the waters.

Some pedestrians remained stranded at the ferry waiting bay as they waited for the rains to subside.

Those who braved the pounding rains got to work wet. Floodwaters filled major streets and avenues in the city.

Residents of Kaa Chonjo in Tudor woke up to blocked sewages and flooded houses following the heavy rains.

Men rushed to unblock the biggest sewer in the area that drains into the ocean, while women and children used anything to scoop water from their houses.

Mr Sam Nyang'au, a resident, said the water had soaked up almost all his household items.

"Almost all my electric appliances have been destroyed. My clothes are soaked up and it's still raining," said Mr Nyang'au.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had warned of heavy downpour of more than 30mm in 24 hours on Wednesday.

They said heavy rains are expected in the whole of Coast region.

The heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds and large waves affecting Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24 hours expected on Wednesday. The rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in 24 hours on Thursday along the South Coast," read the advisory issued by the department.

On Friday, the rains are expected to intensity. Residents in the mentioned counties have also been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods.

"People should avoid driving, wading or walking through any fast moving waters. The heavy rains and strong winds offshore may result in storm surge along the Coast hence fishermen and all in the marine industry should be on high alert," warned the weatherman.

Reporting by Winnie Atieno, Diana Mutheu and Eunice Murathe.