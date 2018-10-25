25 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Journalist Jafaar Must Be Protected - Amnesty International

press release By Press Release

Osai Ojigho, director, Amnesty International Nigeria, has said journalist Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian, must be given maximum security.

Mr Ojigbo was reacting to the appearance of the journalist before an investigation committee of the Kano State House of Assembly, to testify on the alleged videos of Kano State governor collecting bribe.

"As the publisher of Daily Nigerian Mr. Jaafar Jaafar is to testify before an investigation panel of Kano state House of Assembly today, we call on security agencies to provide maximum security to protect Jaafar all through the whole process in Kano," Mr Ojigbo said in a statement signed by Isa Sanusi, media manager, Amnesty International Nigeria.

"Since releasing videos showing governor of Kano state allegedly collecting bribe, Jaafar has been receiving threats to his life, which forced him to go into hiding. Jaafar has shown bravery and is only exercising his responsibility as a journalist to hold leaders to account," the statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, highlighted.

"It is the responsibility of the police and other security agencies protect Jaafar and ensure that no harm comes his way. His resolve to testify before the panel should be complimented with adequate security and protection."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

