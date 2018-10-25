25 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NYSC Extends Deadline for Registration to October 27 of Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the deadline for registration of corps members at the various camps to Saturday, October 27, especially for newly mobilised Unilorin graduates.

According to Kunle Akogun, director of Corporate Affairs of University of Ilorin, the circular dated October 24 was sent to all state coordinators of NYSC.

He said the memo was signed on behalf of the NYSC director general, Suleiman Kazaure, by R. B Ohakwu.

The memo stated that the extension was as a result of a passionate request from the University of Ilorin, to allow prospective corps members from the institution attend their convocation ceremonies.

"So, Unilorin graduates who have been mobilised for the NYSC still have up to Saturday, October 27, to report at their various NYSC camps all over the federation," it said.

The 34th Convocation Ceremony of University of Ilorin, took place on October 23.

NAN

