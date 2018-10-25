25 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mo Abudu, Anthony Joshua, John Boyega, Meghan Markle Make UK 100 Black Powerlist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four Nigerians including media mogul, Mo Abudu, boxing champion Anthony Joshua, actor John Boyega joined Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex as new additions to the 2018 UK '100 Black Powerlist'.

The 12-year old list, which was unveiled on Tuesday, annually features UK's top 100 people of Black or Caribbean heritage who use their positions to positively influence the love of others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list also features other black entertainers including actor Idris Elba; and actresses Thandie Newton and Naomie Harris.

The Powerlist is chosen from a list of nominees by a distinguished panel chaired by a former high court judge. The panel also includes a Queen's Counsel and leading professionals in business and the arts.

The nominees are judged based on how influential they are among their immediate sphere of expertise and how far that influence reaches into the wider world.

Reacting to the honour, Ms Abudu said, "The Powerlist is the most authoritative recognition of black influence in the UK. Therefore, I am honoured and humbled to be included.

"It is nice to know that those of us who return home to make our contributions are not being overlooked.

"This publication is sent to schools and universities all over the UK. So I hope that my story can influence even one child to follow their dreams," Ms Abudu said.

NAN reports that Ms Abudu was born in the UK and had a successful career in human resources management before she returned to Nigeria to begin, first a career in banking before veering into media entrepreneurship.

NAN

Nigeria

Reps Probe Chinese 'Body Part' Drugs in Nigeria

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered an immediate investigation into claims that Chinese drugs manufacturers… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.