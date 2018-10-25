Nigeria: Aba Women's Riot Comes Alive in 'August Meeting'

The famous Aba women's riot has been portrayed in a stage play titled "August Meeting".

The Aba women's riot of 1929 was a two-month rebellion waged by local market women from the Igbo tribe against the excessive powers of the British government and its warrant chiefs at the height of colonialism

"August Meeting" was written by Paul Ugbede, produced by Chioma Onyenwe and directed by Kenneth Uphopho.

The stage play takes a critical look at the steps taken by the women of Oloko (a town in present day Abia State) after the fight for total liberation.

The production features the likes of Gloria Anozie-Young who plays Nwanyereuwa, Bella Rose Okojie, Ijeoma Aniebo, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji and Deola Gimbiya.

The producer told PREMIUM TIMES that the play highlights the story of the women of Oloko and their leader, Nwanyereuwa, as they demand for control over their lives and battle age-old customs that relegate women to the background.

"The fight for women empowerment is unending and the advocacy of women's rights on the ground of the equity and equality is still crucial as demonstrated in the lack of inclusion of women in Nigerian politics. This is why "August Meeting" also highlights the problem with patriarchy and the need for women empowerment," Ms Onyenwe noted.

She also added that the production examines themes that are extremely topical such as gender equality, women participation in politics, monopolized power, and women as second-class citizens, motherhood, family and domesticity.

August Meeting will open in Lagos on November 18, 23 and 24. It will berth in Abuja on November 27 and in Nsukka on November 28.

It will also be staged in Enugu on November 29, Awka on December 1 and finally end in Aba on December 2.