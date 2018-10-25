Tanzania: Human Rights NGOs' Call On African Presidents to Emulate Magufuli Timely

TANZANIAN human rights civil society organisations, which met in Banjul on the occasion of the commemoration of 2018 African Human Rights Day on Sunday, have called on other African Heads of State to take a leaf from President John Magufuli's fight against corruption, one of the enemies of development and the causes of underdevelopment.

At total of 18 Tanzanian human rights organisations were represented at this important event. President Magufuli has been tirelessly fighting against corruption and there are already great strides in his endeavour.

This call is timely taking into account what corruption has done to most African countries. Actually, uneq ual wealth distribution experienced in many developing countries is itself a form of corruption and if entertained it will lead to grave injustice.

Corruption depletes national resources and undermines the effectiveness of public and private institutions and service delivery. Many African countries still lag behind in development today mostly because of corruption.

This social evil is contra-Africa's initiatives to develop. According to International Transparency, some countries that score poorly on the Corruption Perceptions Index are led by leaders elected on an anticorruption ticket, but never live up to their pledges to deliver corruption-free services. This hardly creates a corruption-free nation.

The less corrupt a nation is the better social services it has. While some Asian countries, which were in the 1960s at the same level of development with most African countries have made great strides in development, this hasn't been so for most African countries.

So, it makes sense to emulate President Magufuli's efforts in the fight against corruption because it has implications for the country and its people.

According to the African Union, 2018 Human Rights Day is dedicated to the fight against corruption and human rights violations to guarantee Africa's development agenda.

This reflects this year's theme "Fighting Corruption and Advancing Human Rights: Our Collective Responsibility." So, there is every reason to make Africa corruption free and this is not impossible if every African leader plays his or her part to lead their people in the right way.

We believe that if each African country fights against corruption to a satisfactory level, Africa will no doubt develop and become an emerging economy of its own kind.

So far the four largest emerging and developing economies by either nominal or the purchasing power parity adjusted GDP are Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Let African leaders do their best to ensure the African continent becomes a safe place to live, invest and enjoy life and not a place where people run away to other countries in search of greener pastures.

As the African Union rightly puts it, let us join hands together and fight against corruption and human rights violations so that Africa can realise its Agenda 2063.