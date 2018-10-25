25 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Resumes Demolitions, Brings Down 108 Homes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idah Mhetu

THE Harare City Council Wednesday dispatched earthmovers to demolish 108 illegal structures in Budiriro near High Glen Mall with authorities saying more buildings were going to be reduced to rubble this Thursday.

The city council revealed this on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

"108 illegal structures in Budiriro near High Glen Mall brought down today.

"Council has a court order to bring down the 500 illegal structures. The structures are cabins," read the statement in part.

City spokesperson Michael Chideme confirmed the development in a later interview with NewZimbabwe.com, adding that council was acting on the strength of a court order that has given authorities the green light to put down the structures.

"Yes, council has demolished 108 cabins on Wednesday with a court order the reason being the structures are illegal," he said, adding that council will bring down more houses this Thursday.

"On Thursday we will demolish more structures," he said.

Early August this year, Harare city authorities backed down on their earlier decision to resume demolishing illegal structures because they wanted to first seek the courts' intervention in attempts to stop continued invasions on its land.

This followed a Supreme Court ruling against 48-hour notices which were made by council to demolish illegal homes.

Harare City Council then decided to proceed by way of urgent chamber applications which were intended to put the invasions to a halt as well as any further developments on invaded pieces of land while awaiting the courts to issue summons for evictions.

Local rights have often resisted the demolition of homes insisting accommodation was a human right.

Zimbabwe

Foreign Investment Key to Prosperity - U.S. Diplomat Nagy

The American administration's top diplomat for African affairs, Assistant Secretary of State Tibor P Nagy, Jr, will soon… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.