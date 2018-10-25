25 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Support People Diagnosed With Cancer'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sibongile Maruta

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) has called on policymakers, NGOs, health workers, health institutions and the corporate sector to assist people who are diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking during a donation ceremony yesterday in Harare, the association's general manager Mrs Junior Mavu said there was need to adequately support cancer patients financially.

"Cholera is killing people, but cancer is killing more people than cholera, but very slowly.

"Worldwide 9,2 million people die every year from cancer and one in every six deaths is cancer-related, this is alarming.

"As a nation, we are not doing enough for us to be able to prevent and treat those that are diagnosed with cancer. In Zimbabwe, more than 7 000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year, according to 2015 statistics. In 2018, fears are that the figures might even be more alarming. We need to step up our action as a nation and people," said Mrs Mavu

Mrs Mavu said cancer cases were increasing on a yearly basis, but the funding was not increasing at the rate that the people were being diagnosed.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank donated US$20 000 to the association, which will go towards the purchase of chemotherapy drugs for cancer patients. The bank is also planning to partner the association on the renovation of the cancer hostels at Harare Hospital. The hostel will house cancer patients for free as they receive treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Zimbabwe

Foreign Investment Key to Prosperity - U.S. Diplomat Nagy

The American administration's top diplomat for African affairs, Assistant Secretary of State Tibor P Nagy, Jr, will soon… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.