Zimbabwe: 'Support People Diagnosed With Cancer'

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) has called on policymakers, NGOs, health workers, health institutions and the corporate sector to assist people who are diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking during a donation ceremony yesterday in Harare, the association's general manager Mrs Junior Mavu said there was need to adequately support cancer patients financially.

"Cholera is killing people, but cancer is killing more people than cholera, but very slowly.

"Worldwide 9,2 million people die every year from cancer and one in every six deaths is cancer-related, this is alarming.

"As a nation, we are not doing enough for us to be able to prevent and treat those that are diagnosed with cancer. In Zimbabwe, more than 7 000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year, according to 2015 statistics. In 2018, fears are that the figures might even be more alarming. We need to step up our action as a nation and people," said Mrs Mavu

Mrs Mavu said cancer cases were increasing on a yearly basis, but the funding was not increasing at the rate that the people were being diagnosed.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank donated US$20 000 to the association, which will go towards the purchase of chemotherapy drugs for cancer patients. The bank is also planning to partner the association on the renovation of the cancer hostels at Harare Hospital. The hostel will house cancer patients for free as they receive treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.