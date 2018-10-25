25 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Top Zanu-PF Organs Meet

By Zvamaida Murwira

TOP Zanu-PF organs, the Politburo and the Central Committee, are meeting in Harare today to discuss critical issues affecting the party and the economy.

Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the Politburo meets in the morning and the Central Committee afterwards.

Issues lined up for discussion include the forthcoming Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference slated for Matabeleland South Province.

Both organs are expected to confirm dates for the annual indaba that had tentatively been set for December 11 to 16.

"The issue of our annual National People's Conference will definitely come up for discussion. We are happy with the preparations for the event. So our meeting will review progress in our preparations," said Dr Mpofu.

He said the Politburo will also discuss the state of the economy in the wake of shortages of basic commodities which have manifested in panic buying by consumers.

There are also challenges with fuel supplies, with motorists spending long hours at service stations.

"We will also discuss the politics of the country. The Politburo is an important organ. The party is very delighted that the Government has come up with a decision to repeal Statutory Instrument 122, which is a successor to SI 64 which we feel will allow people to secure basic commodities," said Dr Mpofu.

"This has come at a time when we are approaching the festive season when people want to buy their groceries."

Dr Mpofu said the decision by Government to allow imports would give it time to come up with policies to turn around the economy.

"This will also give the Government breathing space to come up with policies that will help the Government to achieve its goals as enunciated by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa. We are looking forward to good times as a result of policies initiated by our Government," he said.

Preparations for the new farming season will also come under discussion as the ruling party seeks to ensure national food security.

The last seasons saw the country producing enough for consumption courtesy of Command Agriculture.

Dr Mpofu implored all Politburo and Central Committee members to be punctual for the meetings.

The meetings will be held at Zanu-PF Headquarters.

In a statement earlier this week, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya said the Politburo meeting starts at 10am and the Central Committee at 12 noon on the same day and place.

President Mnangagwa will chair both meetings.

