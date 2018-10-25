Zimbabwe: President Appoints CSC Members

President Mnangagwa has appointed three members of the Civil Service Commission as required by the Constitution.

The three are Dr Tsitsi Choruma, Dr Carrol Khombe and Mr George Chigora.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a Press statement on Tuesday.

Dr Choruma is a specialist in human resources management and development and entrepreneurship and business development.

She has more than 18 years experience in public service in Zimbabwe and in organisational development work in education and gender equality at a global scale.

She is currently the chief operating officer of Fairtrade International based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr Khombe is a specialist in strategic planning, entrepreneurial development and business support.

He is an expert in the formulation and use of formative and summative evaluations in programme and project development and management.

Dr Khombe has extensive work experience in agricultural research and development and currently sits in boards of state enterprises, parastatals and universities in Zimbabwe and in southern Africa.

Mr Chigora is a specialist in managing national finances with particular focus on budgeting, governance, projects planning and financial management.

He has over 20 years' experience, knowledge and expertise working in defence, transport, education and finance sectors in Zimbabwe with additional experience of managing private sector companies.

Mr Chigora possesses competence in the designing of financial models to turnaround both public and private sector organisations.

The appointments are with effect from the November 1.