Botswana: Declaration to Open Doors for Botswana Women

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on October 23 witnessed an historic occasion when Botswana and the International Trade Centre (ITC) put pen to paper on a declaration promoting the economic empowerment of women in Botswana. Speaking briefly after the signing ceremony at the Botswana mission in Geneva, President Masisi said Botswana had a burgeoning number of young people who were aspirational and motivated but faced with a challenge of limited jobs.

"If you empower the girl child, adolescent girl, young woman the better. If you look the other side it is the young women who bear the brunt of many challenges in development.

Most of our social challenges, our economic challenges, our development challenges even the political efficaciousness are borne by young women and if you economically empower them you remove multiple layers of challenges and you grow a country," he said.

The signing of the Declaration on Trade and Women's Economic Empowerment is set to open doors for women entrepreneurs in Botswana who will now be in a position to take advantage of markets globally.

Since Botswana is a signatory to the declaration, its women would link to capacity building programmes and training which will support the already business friendly environment that President Masisi led administration is passionately pursuing.

The signing of the declaration takes place on the sidelines of the ongoing World Investment Forum (WIF) at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Botswana's ambassador to Switzerland and permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva Dr Athalia Molokomme explained that the signing of the document could have long happened during the 11th ministerial meeting of last December's World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Argentina but was delayed by protracted consultation processes.

ITC executive director Arancha Gonzalez said it was time for countries like Botswana, small but more agile with the ability to navigate modern day complexities, to provide solutions to challenges at causing dissatisfaction amongst its citizens.

"I am happy to see you here to hear how you are managing your economy, social inclusion, employment for the youth, your integration in Africa all of which are in my view great examples for others to follow," she said.

ITC, she explained, was a UN agency responsible for empowering small, medium and micro enterprises to take advantage of trade agreements.

Ms Gonzalez said their commitment was towards Africa where they spent about 80 per cent of their efforts.

"For many reasons Botswana is at the heart of our work, which makes this meeting of particular interest for us. We know you share our passion for youth empowerment, women economic empowerment and more solid inclusive growth.

We are pleased to pledge to accompany you in future to see where we can collaborate to learn from you and to support you where we can," she added. (BOPA)