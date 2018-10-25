Botswana: Poor Work Ethic a Concern

press release

POOR WORK ETHIC A CONCERN: MORUPISI Poor work ethic and productivity in the public service are a concern in growing Botswana s economy. This was said by the Permanent Secretary to the President Mr Carter Morupisi, addressing Public officers in Tlokweng this afternoon. He said Botswana s ranking in the global competitiveness continues to decline as results of poor productivity .

He said as part of His Excellency President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi s road map, government will set up a National Transformation Team which will be responsible for national transformation strategy, that will help guide in creating a competitive and productive nation. He challenged Public officers to do more in facilitating private sector to thrive, letting go off any redtapes within the service.

Morupisi said there is need for Public Officers to introspect their turnaround time in service provision, if Botswana is to succeed in luring investors into the country.