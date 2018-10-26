Photo: Supplied

Patricia de Lille

Patricia de Lille will be the subject of a criminal investigation.

This after the council of the City of Cape Town adopted the recommendation of two reports into alleged corruption and maladministration at the city, compiled by law firm Bowmans in a closed meeting on Thursday late afternoon.

DA leader Grant Twigg in the Cape Town metro confirmed that the council adopted the recommendations to institute disciplinary steps against De Lille and other councillors and officials implicated in the reports, and that this includes criminal investigations.

De Lille consistently dismissed the allegations against her as a smear campaign and said she would welcome an investigation.

Source: News24